More than 1,000 evacuated as Turkey battles wildfire

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — More than 1,000 people have been evacuated as firefighters battle a wildfire in southern Turkey for a second day running. The fire broke out in the district of Gulnar, in the Mediterranean coastal province of Mersin on Wednesday and spread to parts of the nearby district of Silifke. Turkey’s disaster and emergency management agency said in a statement Thursday that at least 29 water-dropping helicopters, 11 planes and some 850 personnel were involved in the effort to extinguish the blaze. The agency said hundreds of homes and at least two hotels were evacuated as a precaution. Seven people who were affected by the fire were being treated in hospitals.

