NATO chief warns of hard winter for Ukraine and its backers

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Ukraine and its supporters face a tough winter. But he is urging the public in Western nations to keep faith in their efforts. Stoltenberg told The Associated Press on Thursday the war is at a critical point as Russia loses some territory. Stoltenberg said that “there is no sign of Russia giving up its goal of taking control of Ukraine.” He was speaking on the sidelines of a U.S.-led Ukraine backers meeting in Germany. The NATO chief said the war ”is approaching a pivotal moment.” Stoltenberg is urging NATO allies to stump up vital winter equipment and ramp up weapons production for Ukraine.

