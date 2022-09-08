Oil company pleads guilty in Southern California spill

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — An oil company has pleaded guilty to negligently discharging crude off the Southern California coast when its underwater pipeline ruptured last year. Spokesman Thom Mrozek with the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles says Amplify Energy and two of its subsidiaries entered pleas in federal court Thursday. He says the companies are expected to be sentenced later in the day. The plea comes after the companies agreed with federal prosecutors to pay a $7 million fine and nearly $6 million in expenses incurred by government agencies. The spill of about 25,000 gallons of crude into the Pacific Ocean last October shuttered beaches for a week and fisheries for more than a month and oiled birds.

