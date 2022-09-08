Skip to Content
Rivian teams with Mercedes-Benz on electric vans

U.S. electric vehicle maker Rivian is partnering with Mercedes-Benz to build a factory in Europe that will produce electric vans for both companies. The companies announced a memorandum of understanding Thursday and plan to create a joint-venture to create the factory within a few years. The companies are looking to produce two large vans, one based on VAN.EA, the electric-only platform of Mercedes-Benz Vans, and the other based on the second generation electric-van, Rivian Light Van platform.

