Ukrainian forces retake Russian-held territory near Kharkiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces have retaken portions of Russian-held territory in the northeastern Kharkiv region. The advances come as Russian forces have reallocated to areas near the occupied city of Kherson in the south, where Ukraine has launched a counteroffensive, according to the Washington-based think tank Institute for the Study of War. Ukrainian forces likely used “tactical surprise” to advance at least 12 miles (20 kilometers) into Russian-held territory in the Kharkiv region. Tensions continued to simmer around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant where Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of threatening a nuclear disaster by shelling near the facility.

