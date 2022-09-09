Poland says Ukraine ready to offer power as coal alternative

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Poland’s prime minister says neighboring Ukraine is ready to supply his country with electricity and help reduce the use of coal for power generation in light of an anticipated energy crisis. Poland’s premier Mateusz Morawiecki and Latvia’s President Egils Levits were in Kyiv on Friday for talks with Ukraine’s president about military and energy security amid efforts to reduce the region’s dependence on Russian energy. Poland’s Mateusz Morawiecki said Ukraine is ready to supply energy in a short time. They also discussed steps to ease off lines of trucks waiting for days to cross the border.

