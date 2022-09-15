GM plans $491M Indiana plant upgrade to help support EVs

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors says it will spend $491 million to expand and upgrade an Indiana metal stamping plant for production of steel and aluminum stamped parts for “future vehicles,” including electric vehicles. The automaker said Thursday it would install two new press lines, complete press and die upgrades and make renovations to the Marion, Indiana, plant, where a roughly 6,000-square-foot addition is also planned. Work will begin later this year at the plant about 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis. News of the Marion project comes as GM is working to strengthen its foothold in the electric vehicle market. GM’s Marion Metal Center produces sheet metal parts to support production of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.