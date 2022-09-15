Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 10:00 PM

Hacker claims to breach Uber, security researcher says

KTVZ

By FRANK BAJAK
AP Technology Writer

Uber says it has reached out to law enforcement after the apparent breach of its network. A security engineer said the person taking responsibility had demonstrated how they obtained access. There was no indication that Uber’s fleet of vehicles or there operation was in any way affected. Sam Curry, an engineer with Yuga Labs who communicated with the hacker, said it seemed the hacker had obtained access to the Amazon and Google-hosted cloud environments where Uber stores its source code and customer data. The hacker shared screen shots as proof. Curry said it seemed the hacker was out for publicity.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content