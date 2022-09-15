Kanye West says he’s splitting with Gap after 2 years

NEW YORK (AP) — Kanye West says he’s breaking up with the Gap. An attorney for Kanye West, who goes by Ye, told The Associated Press that a letter has been sent to the clothing chain Thursday seeking to terminate the contract between Gap and West’s company, Yeezy. The clash comes a little over a year after Yeezy’s first item_ a blue puffer jacket _ appeared in Gap stores. West’s attorney’s say substantial noncompliance under the contract with gap has been costly.

