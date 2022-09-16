Depositors storm four banks as Lebanon’s cash crisis worsens

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese depositors have stormed at least four banks to demand their trapped savings, signaling growing chaos amid the country’s economic meltdown. Friday’s raids were the most in a single day and the latest in a spate of bank break-ins that reflect public anger at the country’s strict informal controls on cash withdrawals. One man came armed with a hunting rifle, a few days after a woman brandished what she said was a toy gun as she demanded money. The banks association said in a statement that such attacks are putting bank employees and customers in danger. Banks will be closed throughout the country for three days starting Monday.

