Dubai court orders man to pay $1.25B to Denmark in tax case

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A British man accused by Denmark of masterminding a $1.7 billion tax fraud has been ordered by a Dubai court to pay Copenhagen’s tax authority $1.25 billion. That’s according to court filings seen Friday in the case against Sanjay Shah. Just days earlier, another Dubai court rejected an extradition order for Shah over the case, described as one of the largest-ever tax fraud cases in Denmark. Shah has maintained his innocence in the case while fighting extradition. Lawyers representing Shah in the separate civil case did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

