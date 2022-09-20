Global Fund gets powerful help with $18 billion funding goal

NEW YORK (AP) — The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria will get some high-powered help this week to reach its $18 billion goal to fund another three years to slow the spread of these diseases. President Joe Biden will host The Global Fund’s Seventh Replenishment Conference, the public health partnership’s fundraising campaign, on Wednesday in New York. On Tuesday, The Global Fund and the Clinton Global Initiative, which is holding its first gathering of political, business and philanthropic leaders since 2016 in New York this week, announced a new long-term partnership to drive donors of all sorts toward supporting The Global Fund’s work.

