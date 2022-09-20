Potential jurors quizzed on Trump in inaugural chair’s trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Potential jurors in a federal case against an ally of Donald Trump have been quizzed on what they think of the former president. The question came up this week during jury selection at the New York City trial of Tom Barrack. He is a wealthy Los Angeles private equity manager and former chair of Trump’s inaugural committee. He is accused of secretly working for the United Arab Emirates to influence the president’s foreign policy. Some prospective jurors have said they couldn’t be impartial because of their distaste for Trump. Opening statements could begin as soon as Wednesday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.