Potential jurors quizzed on Trump in inaugural chair’s trial
By TOM HAYS
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Potential jurors in a federal case against an ally of Donald Trump have been quizzed on what they think of the former president. The question came up this week during jury selection at the New York City trial of Tom Barrack. He is a wealthy Los Angeles private equity manager and former chair of Trump’s inaugural committee. He is accused of secretly working for the United Arab Emirates to influence the president’s foreign policy. Some prospective jurors have said they couldn’t be impartial because of their distaste for Trump. Opening statements could begin as soon as Wednesday.