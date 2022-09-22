Norway’s prime minister on Ukraine: ‘The war has to stop’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — As a NATO member and neighbor of Russia, Norway’s geographical and geopolitical location has proved relevant in the context of the war in Ukraine. It’s also an elected member of the U.N. Security Council, with a few months before its term elapses. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre told The Associated Press that Russian President Vladimir Putin has spun a false narrative. He also does not believe Russia poses a threat to Norway’s own territorial integrity, but labeled the aggression “unacceptable.” He censured Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s late arrival and early departure from Thursday’s Security Council meeting.

By MALLIKA SEN and EDITH M. LEDERER Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.