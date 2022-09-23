Building construction starts at Ford site in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say building construction has begun at the future site of a factory where Ford and a South Korean company have joined forces to build electric trucks and batteries in rural west Tennessee. Ford Motor Co. said it has broken ground on the construction of steel structures in Stanton, Tennessee, located about 50 miles northeast of Memphis. Last year, Ford announced a $5.6 billion project to build electric F-Series pickups at the 3,600-acre parcel of land known as the Memphis Regional Megasite. The project, called BlueOval City, is a joint venture with SK Innovation, which will build battery factories at the Tennessee site and in Glendale, Kentucky.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.