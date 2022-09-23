Execs: US internet casino gambling is poised for expansion

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — As sports betting has swept across the country, internet casino games have grown much more slowly. But the online casino market has tremendous potential for growth and expansion, according to participants in a major casino conference. Speaking Friday at the East Coast Gaming Congress in Atlantic City, executives of online gambling companies said the rapid growth of sports betting provides a ready-made infrastructure and regulatory apparatus for online casino games. So far, it’s legal in only six states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, Delaware and Connecticut. But panelists predicted additional states could soon adopt internet gambling, including Indiana, Illinois, Iowa and New York.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.