Family: Man killed in crash never got air bag recall notice

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Highway Patrol troopers who arrived at a crash scene in Pensacola this summer found a 23-year-old Navy officer dead at the wheel with neck wounds that initially looked like a possible shooting. A trooper later messaged the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that injuries were from the deployment of an air bag in the 2006 Ford Ranger pickup. The NHTSA is investigating and hasn’t made a final determination yet. But the family of Hayden Jones Jr. says there’s ample evidence the death was caused by an exploding Takata air bag. Ford says it notified the owner that the vehicle was under a recall notice, but the family says Jones never received one.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.