Foes of Arizona school voucher expansion file to block it

PHOENIX (AP) — Public school advocates who oppose a massive expansion of Arizona’s private school voucher system have filed enough signatures to block it from taking effect. The law extends the program to every child in the state. It will be on hold instead of taking effect Saturday. If a review finds that Save Our Schools Arizona has met the requirement for nearly 119,000 valid signatures it will remain blocked until the November 2024 election. Save Our Schools director Beth Lewis says the group turned in just under 142,000 signatures on Friday. Voters rejected an earlier attempt to expand the voucher program by a 2/3 majority in the 2018 election.

