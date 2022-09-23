Struggling Juventus reports record financial loss

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus has reported a record loss of 254.3 million euros for the 2021-22 financial year at a board of directors meeting. It’s the fifth consecutive year that Juventus has reported a loss. It is 44.4 million euros more than in 2020-21. Juventus says the increase in losses is mainly due to decreased income from TV rights and media revenues due to fewer Champions League matches. Juventus was eliminated by Villarreal in the first knockout round of last season’s Champions League. The Bianconeri have also lost their opening two matches of this season’s Champions League and have won just two of seven Serie A games.

