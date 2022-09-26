Forest service seizes PG&E equipment as part of fire probe

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal investigators have taken possession of a Pacific Gas and Electric Co. utility transmission pole and attached equipment in their probe into the cause of a Northern California fire that has become the largest in the state this year. The utility said Monday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the U.S. Forest Service is conducting a criminal investigation into the Mosquito Fire. The blaze that started on Sept. 6 has scorched 120 square miles and destroyed at least 78 homes and other structures. It is 85% contained. The utility said in a statement it is cooperating with the federal investigation and noted that the U.S. Forest Service has not determined the cause of the fire.

