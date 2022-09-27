Attorneys for Musk, Twitter argue over information exchange

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge is hearing arguments over the exchange of information by lawyers in Twitter’s lawsuit seeking to force billionaire Elon Musk to carry through with his $44 billion acquisition of the social media giant. Tuesday’s hearing comes three weeks before a scheduled trial in the dispute. Musk agreed in April to buy Twitter and take it private, offering $54.20 a share and vowing to loosen the company’s policing of content and to root out fake accounts. He later indicated that he wanted to back away from the deal, claiming that Twitter had failed to provide him enough information about the number of fake accounts on its platform.

