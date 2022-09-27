Skip to Content
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.79 to $78.50 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for November delivery rose $2.21 to $86.27 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 11 cents to $2.49 a gallon. October heating oil rose 13 cents to $3.26 a gallon. October natural gas fell 25 cents to $6.65 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $2.80 to $1,636.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 14 cents to $18.34 an ounce and December copper fell 1 cent to $3.28 a pound.

The dollar rose to 144.76 Japanese yen from 144.72 yen. The euro fell to 95.97 cents from 96.12 cents.

