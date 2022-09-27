UK Labour leader accuses government of trashing economy

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — The leader of Britain’s main opposition Labour Party has accused the governing Conservatives of losing control of the economy. Keir Starmer says the government “crashed the pound” in order to give “tax cuts for the richest 1 per cent in our society.” Speaking to his party’s annual conference, Starmer said a Labour government would lead the U.K. out of an “endless cycle of crisis.” Labour has been out of office since 2010 and Starmer wants to persuade voters that his left-of-center party can be trusted with the economy. The Conservative government is making that easier. The value of the British pound has sunk since the government announced the biggest package of tax cuts in decades on Friday,

By JON SUPER and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press

