VP Harris seeks computer chip partners in Tokyo

TOKYO (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will highlight a new U.S. law boosting support for computer chip manufacturing when she meets with Japanese technology executives on Wednesday. The meeting comes on Harris’ last full day in Tokyo, and it reflects an intense focus on boosting semiconductor production and expanding the supply chain for critical materials. At the same time, Japan is looking to rejuvenate its own computer chip industry, and there could be opportunities for new partnerships as the allies work together to counter China’s own technology investments.

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and YURI KAGEYAMA Associated Press

