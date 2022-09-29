Taiwan to end quarantine for arrivals starting Oct. 13

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan says it will end mandatory COVID-19 quarantines for people arriving from overseas beginning Oct. 13. The Central Epidemic Command Center announced Thursday that the previous weeklong requirement will be replaced with a seven-day self-monitoring period. A rapid antigen test will still be required upon arrival, but those showing no symptoms will be allowed to take public transportation. Taiwan has been one of the few places in the world that has held on to a quarantine for all arrivals throughout the course of the pandemic. In recent months, it has relaxed its measures and currently requires travelers to isolate in a hotel for three days, followed by four days at a private residence.

