Hong Kong leader promises revival on China’s National Day

BEIJING (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader has promised to revive its struggling economy following a campaign to crush a pro-democracy movement. The announcement comes as China’s ruling Communist Party marked its 73rd anniversary in power under strict anti-virus controls. In Beijing, crowds of spectators watched a 96-member honor guard raise the Chinese flag on Tiananmen Square in the heart of the capital. There were no parades or other public events after authorities called on the public to avoid holiday travel. The holiday marks the anniversary of the Oct. 1, 1949, founding of the People’s Republic of China by then-leader Mao Zedong following a civil war.

