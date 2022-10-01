EU chief: New Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline ‘means freedom’

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — The president of the European Union’s executive arm has traveled to Bulgaria to emphasize the EU’s determination to stop relying on Russian energy imports. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attended the opening of a natural gas link between the country and Greece. Speaking at a ceremony in Sofia, she hailed the pipeline as an important contribution to limiting opportunities for Russia to use its gas and oil reserves to punish the EU. Von der Leyen told heads of state and government from the region on Saturday, “This project means freedom.“ In late April, Russia cut off gas supplies to Bulgaria after it refused Moscow’s demand to pay for the deliveries in rubles.

