Denmark says Nord Stream 1 pipelines stop leaking

HELSINKI (AP) — Authorities in Denmark say the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipelines have stopped leaking. The announcement Sunday came a day after officials said that the ruptured Nord Stream 2 pipelines also appeared to stop leaking. The Nord Stream AG company informed the Danish Energy Agency that a stable pressure now appears to have been achieved on the Nord Stream 1 pipelines. The Danish agency said Saturday the Nord Stream 2 ruptured natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea appears to have stopped leaking natural gas.

