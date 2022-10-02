Pope appeals to Putin to end ‘spiral of violence’ in Ukraine

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, imploring him to “stop this spiral of violence and death” in Ukraine. Francis also denounced Sunday what he called the “absurd” risk of nuclear war. Francis made his strongest appeal yet on the more than seventh-month war as he addressed the public in St. Peter’s Square. The pontiff also called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to “be open” to serious peace proposals. He also exhorted the international community to “use all diplomatic instruments” to end this “huge tragedy” and “horror” of war.

