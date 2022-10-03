Hungary, Austria and Serbia work together to stem migration

BERLIN (AP) — The leaders of Hungary, Austria and Serbia have met in Budapest to find solutions on how to stem the increasing number of migrants arriving in Europe. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Monday the leaders agreed to take joint action to control the increased number of new arrivals along the migration route that leads through Serbia. He added his country will align its visa policies with the European Union so that Serbia is no longer used as a transit point to enter the EU. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said the joint action would include further police cooperation along the borders and support for Serbia when it comes to deporting migrants back home.

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER and JOVANA GEC Associated Press

