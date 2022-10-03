Sweden sends special diving vessel to area of pipeline leaks
By JAN M. OLSEN
Associated Press
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s navy says it has sent a vessel capable of “advanced diving missions” to the Baltic Sea area where ruptured undersea pipelines leaked natural gas for days. The Swedish navy said Monday the vessel is a submarine rescue ship. One of the gas leaks off Sweden has increased again, the Swedish coast guard said. Undersea blasts last week damaged the pipelines off southern Sweden and Denmark and have led to huge methane leaks. Denmark and Sweden say that several hundred pounds of explosives was involved. The leaks occurred in international waters. On Monday, the Swedish coast guard said one of the gas leaks off Sweden has increased again.