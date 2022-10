Reports say Elon Musk is proposing to go through with his $44 billion takeover of Twitter, a move that would end a legal fight between the billionaire and the social media company. Here’s a look at some of what’s transpired between the billionaire Tesla CEO and the social media platform.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.