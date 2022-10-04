Dutch government announces energy price cap for consumers

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government has unveiled details of its energy price cap for households, together with the outlines of a subsidy system aimed at easing the pain for small-to-medium-sized businesses that use a lot of power. The moves Tuesday come amid soaring prices for gas and electricity caused by Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine and moves across Europe to get a grip on skyrocketing energy bills that have forced some businesses in the Netherlands to halt production. The price cap comes into force in January. To help families hit by a cost of living crisis this year, all households will receive a discount of 190 euros on their energy bills in November and December.

