Dutch nitrogen mediator advises buying out biggest polluters

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An independent expert appointed to mediate in the bitter dispute between the Dutch government and the nation’s farmers over plans to drastically slash emissions of nitrogen and ammonia has presented a report that includes a suggestion that the government buy out hundreds of the heaviest polluters. The report published Wednesday could reignite protests by farmers who say their way of life is under threat and cause tensions in Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s four-party ruling coalition over how best to move forward. Johan Remkes said in his 58-page report that “it is necessary in the very short term to emit much less nitrogen.” He adds: “I write this with a heavy heart, but I see no other way.”

