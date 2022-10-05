Hospital chain says ‘IT security issue’ disrupts operations

CHICAGO (AP) — A major nonprofit health system with 140 hospitals in 21 states is reporting “an IT security issue” that has disrupted operations in multiple states. A spokesperson for the company, CommonSpirit Health, would not explain the nature of the apparent cyberattack, such as whether the organization’s IT network was hit by ransomware. Chicago-based CommonSpirit said electronic health records and other systems were taken offline and patient appointments rescheduled. It would not say whether patient records were accessed.

