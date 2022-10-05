OPEC+ weighs large oil cutback to boost sagging prices

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A cut in oil production is on the table when OPEC oil-producing countries meet Wednesday. The OPEC+ alliance that includes Saudi Arabia and Russia is weighing a cut of a million barrels per day or more. The idea is to boost oil prices that have fallen from summer highs of over $100 to around $80 for U.S. crude. Higher prices would help OPEC+ member Russia, which will likely to have to lower prices to find new customers after a European ban goes into effect. A cut could mean higher pump prices for U.S. drivers. Gasoline prices have fallen from record highs this summer but have started to tick back up.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.