EU leaders struggle to bridge gas price cap divide

PRAGUE (AP) — European Union leaders are meeting in Prague to try to bridge significant differences over a natural gas price cap as winter approaches and Russia’s war on Ukraine fuels the energy crisis. It’s hoped that a price cap will contain a crisis that is driving up prices for consumers and business. It could lead to rolling blackouts, shuttered factories and a deep recession over the winter. As the Europeans bolster their support for Ukraine in the form of weapons, money and aid, Russia has reduced or cut off natural gas to 13 member nations. Standing in the way of an agreement at Friday’s summit is the simple fact that each member country depends on different energy sources and suppliers.

