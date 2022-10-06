France fights winter shortages with new energy-saving drive
PARIS (AP) — Under the watchword “Every gesture counts,” France’s government is detailing an energy-saving drive to get the country through the winter without gas from Russia. The French government’s push for “energy sobriety,” being presented by ministers on Thursday, is also aimed to speeding France closer to European Union targets of reaching climate neutrality by 2050. To ward off any gas or electricity shortages in the coming winter months, the government is aiming for a swift 10% reduction in France’s energy use with its raft of energy-saving measures and tips.