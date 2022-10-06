France’s Macron opposes building new Iberia gas pipeline

PRAGUE (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says his government doesn’t support building a new pipeline to pump natural gas between the Iberian Peninsula and the rest of Europe despite the continent’s energy crisis. European Union countries have struggled during the war in Ukraine to find common ground on how to wean the bloc off its reliance on Russian gas. Spain is pushing to build another, larger gas pipeline to France. But Macron said Thursday that existing pipelines between Spain and France are only being used at 50% to 60% of their capacity. In response, the Spanish government cited different figures to demonstrate the need for the project.

