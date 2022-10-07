Hurricane leads Allegiant to delay Florida resort opening

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The parent of Allegiant Air says it’s pushing back the opening of a resort in Florida because of damage from Hurricane Ian. Allegiant Travel Company said Friday that its Sunseeker resort will sell rooms starting next September instead of next May. The company says the opening date could still change as it continues to assess damage, and if there are issues with availability of construction resources. Las Vegas-based Allegiant says damage was limited by a seawall and by building resort structures 16 feet above the normal high tide line.

