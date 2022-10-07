Mexico president taps tax agency head for Economy Department

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has chosen the head of the country’s tax agency to fill the cabinet-level post of secretary of the economy. The designation Friday of Raquel Buenrostro for the post comes one day after the emotional resignation of Tatiana Clouthier. Clouthier had been seen as a link to Mexico’s business community, a role that Buenrostro is unlikely to fulfill. While Clouthier came from a conservative background and was in touch with northern Mexico’s industrial elite, as head of the tax collection agency Buenrostro led a hard-charging campaign to force companies to pay more taxes.

