Kanye West’s Twitter, Instagram locked over offensive posts

Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been locked because of posts by the rapper that were widely deemed antisemitic. West is now known legally as Ye. A Twitter spokesperson said on Sunday that Ye posted a message that violated its policies. According to internet archive records, Ye said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” Ye had been criticized for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to his collection at Paris Fashion Week. Under their policies, the two social networks prohibit the posting of offensive language.

