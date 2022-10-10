Germany opens investigation of Baltic gas pipeline blasts

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have opened an investigation into the suspected sabotage of two gas pipelines built to bring Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea. Undersea explosions late last month ruptured the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which until Russia cut off supplies at the end of August was its main supply route to Germany. They also damaged the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which never entered service as Germany suspended its certification process shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine in February. German federal prosecutors, who investigate national security cases, said Monday they have opened an investigation against persons unknown on suspicion of deliberately causing an explosion and anticonstitutional sabotage.

