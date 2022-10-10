Top EU diplomat laments slow start for Ukraine training plan

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is lamenting the bloc’s slow pace of action in setting up a military training mission for the Ukrainian armed forces. Foreign ministers ministers are due to discuss the plan next week, almost eight months after the war started. Borrell told EU ambassadors Monday that “we had been discussing about the Ukrainian training mission before the war. Before the war. For months.” He says that “then the war comes and people said, ‘Oh, we should have done it. Yeah, we should have done it. And now we are doing it quickly.’” To laughter, Borrell said that “quickly for the European standard means a couple of months.”

