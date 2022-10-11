How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 10/11/2022

The Associated Press

Stocks ended mostly lower after an afternoon hiccup on Wall Street as trading remains unsettled ahead of key reports on inflation and corporate earnings.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% after wavering down, up, then back down again. The Nasdaq fell 1.1% and the Dow ended just barely in the green. The S&P 500 marked its fifth straight loss as worries grow that a recession may be looming.

The International Monetary Fund, a global lending agency, further stoked those fears when it cut its forecast for global growth next year to 2.7%, down from the 2.9% it estimated in July.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 23.55 points, or 0.7%, to 3,588.84.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.31 points, or 0.1%, to 29,239.19.

The Nasdaq fell 115.91 points, or 1.1%, to 10,426.19.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 1 point, or 0.1%, to 1,692.92.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 50.82 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is down 57.60 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 226.21 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 9.23 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 1,177.34 points, or 24.7%.

The Dow is down 7,099.11 points, or 19.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 5,218.78 points, or 33.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 552.40 points, or 24.6%.