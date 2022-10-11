Putin hosts United Arab Emirates leader for economic talks

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has hailed a recent decision by OPEC, Russia and other oil producing nations to limit production as key to stabilizing the global energy market, as he met the leader of the United Arab Emirates for talks on fostering economic ties. Speaking at the start of Tuesday’s talks in St. Petersburg with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler of Abu Dhabi and the president of the United Arab Emirates, Putin hailed the ties between the two countries as important for regional and global stability. The Russian leader noted Al Nahyan’s support for the decision of the OPEC+ group to limit oil production to prop up oil prices, saying that “our decisions, our action, aren’t directed against anyone.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.