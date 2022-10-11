NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday: Uber, Leggett & Platt fall; Joby Aviation, Viatris rise.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.