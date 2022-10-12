Skip to Content
CNN reveals name, start date for new morning show

By DAVID BAUDER
AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN is launching its new morning show a week before the midterm elections, before a new set is even built, to try and take advantage of an expected bump in viewership at the time. The show will debut in temporary quarters in New York on Nov. 1. Kaitlan Collins, Poppy Harlow and Don Lemon were previously announced as hosts of the 6 to 9 a.m. Eastern show, which replaces the current “New Day.” It will be given the name of “CNN This Morning.” That’s reminiscent of the former “CBS This Morning,” which both new CNN chief executive Chris Licht and his deputy, Ryan Kadro, once produced.

