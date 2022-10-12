How to change Medicare plans — and why you might want to
By KATE ASHFORD of NerdWallet
Medicare open enrollment starts soon, but 7 in 10 Medicare beneficiaries say they don’t compare Medicare plans during this period, which stretches from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. That’s not great, since Medicare Advantage plans — which operate much like the private insurance you may have had through an employer — change from year to year. One of your doctors may have fallen out of network or your prescription drug prices may have gone up. And people with Original Medicare aren’t exempt from this; they should be comparing their Part D prescription drug plans every year. Here’s what you should know about switching Medicare plans.