Pound falls after UK bank chief rules out extending help

LONDON (AP) — The pound sank against the dollar after the governor of the Bank of England confirmed the bank will not extend an emergency debt-buying plan introduced last month to stabilize financial markets. Andrew Bailey said the scheme will end on Friday as scheduled. On a trip to Washington, he told fund managers: “You’ve got three days left now. You have got to get this done.” The pound fell by almost 1% to just below $1.10 after Bailey spoke, before rallying slightly. The central bank stepped in last month after the British government announced plans for 45 billion pounds ($50 billion) in unfunded tax cuts. The announcement spooked financial markets and hammered the value of the pound.

